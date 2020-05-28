Robbie Williams and Ayda Field share exciting news amid lockdown

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field have announced their return of their hugely podcast, At Home With The Williamses. Taking to their Instagram pages on Thursday, the celebrity couple revealed that they hope to offer some entertainment to people's lives amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. "We're back with our podcast series (Staying) At Home With The Williamses," they wrote. "Like everyone else, we've been stuck indoors so we thought this would be the perfect opportunity to bring you back into our home."

"The first episode has just landed and you can expect to hear from us regularly from here on through," the couple added. The first episode saw the lovebirds open up about their life in lockdown with their four children; Theodora, seven, Charlton, five, Colette, 20 months and baby Beau. "We are doing amazing. I feel there are going to be a lot of babies and a lot of divorces in isolation," confessed Ayda.

"You are either going to have lots of sex with your partner or hate them," she continued. "I think we have been striking a nice balance of doing none of the above. No sex and no fighting."

Meanwhile, the stars – who tied the knot in 2010 – are set to renew their vows this summer for their tenth wedding anniversary. "I would say the renewal of the vows is like an impetus," she shared whilst touching upon her diet in preparation for the big occasion. "My problem is that I am a sugar addict. And that is the worst thing for my gut. So I decided to stop the sugar. And stop the booze and stop the coffee."

