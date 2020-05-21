Robbie Williams and Ayda Field enjoy another lockdown date night with hilarious consequences

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field indulged in another lockdown date night amid the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the Loose Women panellist shared a video from their walk in Hollywood Hills. Hilariously, Ayda once again fooled her husband into thinking he was having his picture taken rather than being filmed. "Just warning you know Robbie Williams this is a video, not a photo," she told him.

Unaware, Robbie said: "I did that thing again." To which, Ayda replied: "Oh, I thought you knew we were doing another video." He then quipped: "No, I did Blue Steel… instead of doing it, can you just say, 'It's a video babe.'" In the caption, Ayda wrote: "@robbiewilliams 'Blue Steel' #datenightathome #gardenlife #bluesteel AWxx."

Fans quickly rushed to comment underneath, with one saying: "You two are so hilarious!! May you always have good health, love and your wonderful sense of humour!! Love and kisses to you and your beautiful family!!" Another agreed, writing: "You two always make me laugh, have a nice evening." A third post read: "I seriously love you two together."

The funny video comes one week after Ayda had fooled Robbie on one of their date nights. Showing the couple kick back in their garden, Robbie was seen retorting: "Thanks for letting me know it's a video and not a photograph... I was doing this [frozen smile] for ages and then you started talking."

"This is our day date. The kids are in bed, so we're doing [date night] and it's officially happening," added Ayda. The celebrity couple, who will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary this summer, no doubt relished their alone time together. They are loving parents to four young children; Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, Coco, one, and baby Beau, three months.

