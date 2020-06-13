Reese Witherspoon announces sad death of her 'other mother' Nanci Ryder The actress first met her publicist when she was 19 years old

Reese Witherspoon has shared a heartbreaking tribute to her publicist Nanci Ryder, following her death from ALS at the age of 67.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star shared several pictures of her and Nanci together throughout the years and wrote alongside them: "Sometimes in life, if you are lucky, you meet someone who takes you under their wing and cares for you like a daughter. Nanci Ryder was that other mother to me.

MORE: Legally Blonde cast then vs. now: see how the stars have changed

"I met her when I was 19, and we traveled the world together promoting movies... France, Germany, UK, Australia, Brazil, Russia...so many amazing places!"

Reese revealed she was sad following her "second mother's" passing

She continued: "But I loved our talks the most. Every day after my kids went to school, she would call me to chat about shopping, purses, vintage jewelry, and about the Bachelor. One day, Nanci called and told me she was having trouble talking...it was ALS. Nanci lived with and fought ALS for 6 years. (My heart goes to everyone out there dealing with this devastating disease)"

READ: Reese Witherspoon shares rare peek inside son Tennessee's amazing bedroom during homeschooling

She added: "Yesterday, my Nanci left this world. I'm so sad because I miss her so much, but now I know she is Heaven chatting with all her friends about purses, jewelry and she is looking down on me... smiling. ALWAYS. I LOVE YOU, Nanci."

Nanci Ryder was a publicist for many Hollywood stars

Nanci was a Hollywood publicist and PR agency executive whose clients included Robert Downey Jr., Sarah Jessica Parker, Courteney Cox and Sarah Michelle Gellar, who also shared a touching tribute on her Instagram.

"This is Nanci Ryder. I am 21 in this picture, and it’s my first trip to Europe. Nanci was definitely the most sophisticated person I had ever met, and took me to so many firsts on that trip (like those traditional fish and chips)," she wrote alongside a picture of the pair inside a restaurant.

Sarah Michelle Gellar also paid tribute to Nanci

"Nanci also came with me and Freddie, on our first trip as a couple. But more than that, Nanci is the reason that to this day, I'm surrounded by so many incredible female friends. Leslie, Marisa, Nicole, Holly and of course Jenna - it all comes back to Nanci. Nanci survived breast cancer only to be diagnosed with ALS. But till the end she fought with dignity and humor. And was a champion of fighting those battles. In your honor, I will never stop fighting. You presence will be missed Nanci, but your spirit remains with all of us. We love you #nanciryder," she concluded.