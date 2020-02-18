Reese Witherspoon inundated with messages from famous friends as she recovers from illness The Big Little Lies actress and her son Tennessee were both at home with the flu

Get better soon Reese Witherspoon! The Big Little Lies actress has been recovering from a nasty sinus infection over the past few days, and shared a photo on Instagram of herself resting at home on the sofa on Tuesday, prompting many messages from her famous friends. Actress Ali Wentworth wrote: "Bulldogs always help nasal drips, it's been scientifically proven," while Candace Nelson wrote: "Boo!" Reese's daughter Ava Phillip also commented, writing: "Hope my hoodie is keeping you warm haha." Reese was joined on the sofa by her youngest son, Tennessee, seven, and her pet dog. In the caption, she had written: "Is this how you cure a sinus infection? Sick day."

Reese had told her fans on social media that she was feeling under the weather on Monday, and that she was resting at home watching High Fidelity, starring her Big Little Lies co-star Zoe Kravitz. She wrote: "Sick in bed and binging on this show. It's so good. Love, breakup, romance and the best music, check it out." The mother-of-three's flu follows after a weekend skiing trip with her daughter. The Legally Blonde actress had shared a picture of herself and Ava on the slopes, prompting fans to tell them how much they look alike. "I'm seeing double," one wrote, while another added: "She does look like she could be your twin! Is this your sister Reese?"

The Hollywood star lives with her husband Jim Toth, who she shares Tennessee with, and her two older children, Ava and Deacon, who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillipe. Ava is currently at university at Berkeley, but often comes home to visit her family at the weekends. Reese is extremely close to her family and often talks with pride about her children in interviews. The star previously opened up about the difference in raising her children at different stages of her life during an interview with Entertainment Daily. She said: "When [you're a young mother], you're like, 'Oh, they're going to be fine!' As you get older, it's, 'Am I taking them to the ballet?' When you get past survival, I think that's what's so interesting… about motherhood. It's about what you think you're creating for your children, when it's really just an artifice."

