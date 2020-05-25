Nicole Kidman joins Big Little Lies co-stars during lockdown for very special reason The Australian actress teamed up with Reese Witherspoon and the rest of the cast for a good cause

Nicole Kidman and her Big Little Lies co-stars have joined together to make a difference during the lockdown. The Australian actress, along with Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley, have all sponsored meals from female-owned or operated local restaurants to frontline workers in five cities across the United States – New York, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Nashville, and Phoenix. Keith Urban's wife shared a photo of medical workers receiving their food packages, donated by the local restaurants sponsored, on her Instagram page, and gave details in the caption about how fans can also help to support the good cause.

Nicole Kidman and the Big Little Lies cast joined forces to support frontline workers

The star wrote: "Thrilled at the chance to reunite with my #BigLittleLies cast for an amazing cause! Together with @FrontlineFoods, we’ve been able to sponsor meals for medical heroes in five cities. We’d also like to thank the local restaurants who have helped to prepare these wonderful meals. Check out the link in bio to learn more about the incredible work that #FrontlineFoods is doing and some of the ways you can help support them. Thank you @KerryWashington we love you for being such an inspiration to us, and the cast of #Scandal! #CastItOn."

Fans are still hoping for a third season of the hit drama series

Nicole played Celeste in the hit show and was named Best Actress at the 2017 Emmy Awards. The Hollywood star dedicated the accolade to her daughters, Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine, saying: "I am also a mother and a wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith. This is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, 'Every time my mama didn't put me to bed, it's because of this.'"

Big Little Lies received rave reviews and fans are hopeful that there will be a third season, despite plans that there would only be two series. In November, Reese revealed that they had been thinking about making a third during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. She said: "I don't know. We're thinking about it and if people want to see it…" Most recently, Reese teased a third series during a socially distant walk with co-star Laura during the lockdown, where the pair spoke about the idea of making another series.

The second series of the hit show followed the main cast, including Reese as Madeline, Nicole as Celeste and Zoe as Bonnie as they attempt to cover up Bonnie accidentally killing Celeste's husband Perry in the season one finale. At the time, fans were surprised that they had left the series on a cliffhanger, with one writing: "#BigLittleLies really left us with a cliffhanger again.... I need season 3 NOW," while another added: "This episode ENDED ON A CLIFFHANGER IN #BigLittleLies."

