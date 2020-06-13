Phillip Schofield is longing for the day he can be reunited with his beloved mother Pat. The This Morning star posted a throwback snap of himself and Pat together a year ago, admitting he is "missing" her during a sweet Instagram post on Saturday. The photo in question was taken in the TV star's garden after his mum had persuaded him to spray paint his hair bright blue to match hers. Phillip captioned the image: "#thistimelastyear ... Miss ya mum xx."

The 58-year-old may be missing his mum, who lives in Cornwall, but at least he has his wife Stephanie Lowe, 56, and their daughters Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24, to keep him company in isolation. Last month, it was reported that Phil had moved out of his marital home near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire and into a new flat in London, however, he soon confirmed that he has been staying at his family home.

Reports of Phil's new life in London surfaced in mid-April and days later he was pictured arriving at a London flat after finishing work at the This Morning studios. In late March he also seemed to share a clip from inside a new property, which has an incredible view of The Shard. In a "Clap For Carers" video Phillip shared to honour frontline workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak, he could be heard clapping whilst panning the camera to the window, with The Shard visible in the background.

But now he is firmly in the family home, Phil, his wife and their daughters have been enjoying Murder Mystery evenings to keep themselves entertained. Last week, the family pulled out all the stops to bring their characters to life, with Phil nailing his "translator with poor dress sense" look, wearing a short white wig, black sunglasses, a white blazer and shirt, a red tie and beige chinos.

Phillip and his family are enjoying Murder Mystery evenings

His wife and daughters looked absolutely stunning in floor-length gowns, with Stephanie and Ruby accessorising theirs with fake tiaras. Judging by the picture, it looks like Phillip's wife took on the role of a Queen and Ruby played a Princess. "Another murder night. Some are Russian nobility, I am a translator with poor dress sense," the father-of-two wrote across the image which he shared on his Instagram stories.

