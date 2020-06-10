You might want to sit down for this one, because Phillip Schofield has shared a video of himself "making English tea the American way," and it's rather shocking. In a series of clips, the This Morning host can first be seen filling a white mug with tap water, and then placing the mug in the microwave so that the water can heat up.

Next, the father-of-two adds milk to the hot water, and proceeds to dip a tea bag in and out of the milky concoction. Phillip then pours a large amount of sugar into the cup straight from the bag. The final step? The TV star walks out into his back garden and throws his cuppa all over the grass. Thankfully the whole thing was just a prank, and Phillip doesn't take his tea in such strange fashion – phew!

Phil started off by filling a cup with water

Earlier on Wednesday, Phillip shared a rare photo of his This Morning dressing room, and not only was it pristine, but the 58-year-old shared the snap for an important reason.

MORE: Fern Britton applauds Phillip Schofield for coming out as gay: 'My heart goes out to his family'

Phil could even be seen adding milk to the hot water

MORE: Phillip Schofield shares glimpse into his This Morning dressing room

Taking once again to Instagram, he posted a photo of a cuddly teddy bear from Canterbury Bears, and the toy could be seen sitting in front of Phil's hair and makeup mirror, which was surrounded by lights. The white countertop was absolutely spotless, and makeup brushes could also be made out in the corner of the presenter's photo.

As for the fluffy bear, it bore a colourful rainbow on its chest alongside two hearts and the words: "Thank you." The father-of-two had been gifted the bear, designed especially with the NHS in mind. He explained in his Instagram caption: "Thank you for my bear! Family-run British business, all proceeds to the NHS @canterburybears."

Canterbury Bears confirmed on its website: "100% of profits from our Thank You bear donated to NHS charities together."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.