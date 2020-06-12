Phillip Schofield's fans notice cheeky detail in picture taken inside his This Morning dressing room The presenter was sharing a snap of a cuddle bear

Phillip Schofield shared a sweet picture of a teddy bear from inside his This Morning dressing room on Thursday, and fans were quick to comment on something that could be seen in the background.

Posting a sweet picture of a brown teddy bear with a rainbow and the words "Thank you" embroidered across the front, Phillip wrote: "Thank you for my bear! Family run British business, all proceeds to the NHS @canterburybears."

Phillip delighted fans with a sneak peek inside his dressing room

Fans rushed to comment on the snap, but instead of acknowledging the cuddly toy, they were more interested in the presenter's phone charger, that could be seen plugged to a socket, with the initials P.S written on it. "Initials on your charger huh? Like every work place everywhere lol!" one fan noted, as Phillip explained: "You can't be too careful," followed by a laughing emoji.

Another fan thought it was a "pretty cool" idea, writing: "Since you point out things... just noticed you have a charger with your initials. Pretty cool."

Thursday was Phillip and Holly's last day in the studio until Monday, as Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes take over on Fridays.

Phillip's daughter Ruby sold one of his old shirts for £40

And despite the presenter being free to enjoy his long weekend, it seems his daughter Ruby had other plans on Thursday evening. Sharing a picture of an old shirt hanging from a rail, Phillip wrote on his stories: "Bloddy hell, she's at it again!! @rubyshofe is selling my clothes on Depop!! Swipe up… I suppose."

Bad news for fans, however, as his All Saints shirt quickly sold for £40. Better luck next time!