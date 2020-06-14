Coronation Street's Angela Griffin shares rare picture of lookalike daughter Tallulah The actress has two daughters with her husband Jason

Coronation Street's Angela Griffin was celebrating a special day on Sunday – her daughter Tallulah's 16th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a stunning picture of her eldest child, wearing a black jumper and smiling broadly, with her hair loose. "Happy birthday," she captioned it.

Angela's daughter Tallulah is her spitting image

Fans were quick to send their sweet birthday messages, with many commenting on how alike they look.

"Wow, beautiful! I thought this was an old photo of you," one noted. "Mummy's double. Happy birthday Tallulah," wrote another fan. A third one remarked: "Happy birthday Tallulah! I also thought this was you."

Angela's celebrity friends also sent in their best wishes, with EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite commenting: "Happy birthday Tallulah… have a great day. We adore you."

Tallulah is Angela's eldest daughter with her husband Jason. They have another daughter, Melissa, aged 13. Angela and Jason, a former actor who is now a continuity announcer for ITV, married in 2006 and live in north London with their daughters and their dog Smith.

Angela pictured with her youngest daughter Melissa and her husband Jason

Talking about her husband in 2015, the actress revealed that nothing would make them break up. "We make each other laugh and are dead kind and nice to each other. Our family dynamic is the most important thing to us. There is nothing that could happen that would want to make me break that up," she told The Mirror.

Asked if she would ever forgive her husband if he betrayed her confidence and cheated, Angela added: "We would work through anything. I'd go to counselling for 4,000 years if I had to, to make sure that my kids have their mum and dad living in the same house, and I think Jason is the same. It's not perfect, nobody's relationship is perfect. But family is the most important thing for us."