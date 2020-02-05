Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall and his former co-star Tisha Merry have been sharing photos of their exotic winter break to Instagram. The couple, who have been dating for almost a year, confirmed their relationship in May 2019 and they're clearly as loved-up as ever, as the pictures from their holiday in the Dominican Republic prove. Tisha posted a picture of herself in a gorgeous white bikini and matching cover-up on a beach swing, which she captioned: "The world is a playground, and life is pushing my swing."

The couple revealed they were dating last May

The glamorous actress had previously shared a series of snaps of herself by the pool, holding what looked like an iced fruit drink, wearing a skimpy black bikini and smiling, on which Alan commented: "Stunning." The 37-year-old, who has played Tyrone Dobbs on the soap since 1998, also posted photos of himself enjoying his time abroad, including one where he was surrounded by palm trees.

It hasn't been only sun, sea, and tropical drinks for the pair, though – Tisha, 27, who played Steph Britton from 2013 to 2017, has also been sharing her holiday reads in her Stories, which have ranged from Riders by Jilly Cooper to Outsider by Stephen King.

Tisha has posted several behind-the-scenes snaps from her break with boyfriend Alan

The couple revealed they were dating in May 2019 and moved in together towards the end of last year. They now share the home Alan used to live in with his ex-wife, Lucy-Jo Hudson, another former Corrie star, with whom he shares six-year-old daughter Sienna-Rae. Alan and Lucy-Jo, 36, were married for nine years, and she is now expecting a baby with her new partner, panto star Lewis Devine.

The actor shared his delight to be enjoying a winter holiday with his girlfriend

Alan recently revealed that he feels the pressure to make a commitment to Misha, even though they have been together just a few months. He confessed to The Mirror: "The pressure is there from day one, but we've not been together that long, so I think we'll just enjoy ourselves for now."

