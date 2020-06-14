Jennifer Lopez surprised son Max with a puppy on Friday, and he's settled into the family with ease! The dog's proud owner has even made an Instagram page for him, which has the sweetest photo of J-Lo's daughter Emme bonding with the new addition inside the family's home in Miami. In the caption, Max wrote on behalf of his dog: "I may be sleepy, but I sure do have the best Auntie in the world." Other sweet photos on the yet-to-be-named puppy's Instagram page include a picture of Max cuddling his new four-legged friend outside in the garden, and a sweet video of the pre-teen meeting his dog for the first time.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch the adorable moment Jennifer Lopez's son Max meets his puppy for the first time

J-Lo's daughter Emme is a proud aunty!

J-Lo and Alex Rodriguez have also shared pictures of the new family member on their Instagram pages. A-Rod shared a sweet photo of himself with his fiancé posing outside with Emme, Max and their two pet dogs. Alongside the snapshot, he wrote: "We surprised Max yesterday with a new puppy, a Goldendoodle. So cute, but there’s one thing left to decide ... his name! We are having a family debate and would love your help! It’s between these two names: Tyson or Yankee Doodle???" The name has yet to be announced, but Alex revealed to one follower that Max preferred the moniker Tyson.

MORE: Angelina Jolie reveals daughter Vivienne's sad loss during lockdown

Jennifer and Alex have asked fans to help them name Max's puppy

Jennifer, meanwhile, shared a video of Max playing with his new puppy, and wrote: "Welcome to the fam, @tbdpupofficial! We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven’t named him yet! What should we name this cutie!? Tyson or Yankee? All will be revealed soon!" The new puppy's Instagram account already has an impressive 13,000 followers, including J-Lo. The description on the page reads: "Welcome to my official Pup Insta! Woof Woof! I love my grandmama @JLo and granddaddy @arod."

READ: David Schwimmer's daughter Cleo shaves her head during lockdown

Jennifer and Alex are isolating with their children in Miami

The celebrity couple are isolating at their home in Miami with Jennifer's twins, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony, and Alex's daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, from his first marriage to Cynthia Scurtis. Jennifer and Alex were set to tie the knot this year, but were forced to cancel their wedding as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Jennifer opened up about her disappointment, admitting that the couple weren't currently re-planning their wedding as "nobody knows" what is going to happen with COVID-19. Speaking on the Today Show, the 50-year-old said: "You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out…I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I'm also like, you know what, god has a bigger plan, so we just have to wait and see."

While wedding planning has been delayed for the foreseeable future, Alex previously revealed that they had come up with some ideas about when and how the wedding may take place once things return to normal. "We had a meeting on Zoom with our core group of people," he told Entertainment Tonight. "Kind of just going over what the next 12 months look like and we have three or four different variations of how that can look. It's such a fluid world. Usually when you underwrite a year – whether in terms of scheduling or financially – you never think that it's going to just stop like this. So, we're having to be very fluid, think on our feet and just think very proactively."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.