Marc Anthony brightened up his fans' days this week after introducing them to his puppy Gigi for the first time. The Latin singer took to Instagram to share the sweetest photo of himself cuddling up to the border collie. In the picture, the star looked happy and relaxed as he held his four-legged friend on his lap outside in the garden, and wrote alongside the snap: "Sending love from Gigi and I to all of you, let us know who you are hanging with during the quarantine? Stay safe." The photo went down a treat with Marc's followers and was liked by his famous friends including David Beckham. One fan commented on the post: "Omg she's so precious!" while another wrote: "So cute!" A third added: "Aww, your dog is adorable!"

VIDEO: Inside Marc Anthony and J-Lo's twins' birthday party

The award-winning singer has several properties, but it is believed that he is currently isolating at his home in Miami, close to ex Jennifer Lopez and their twins Emme and Max, 12. Marc is also dad to daughter Arianna, and son Chase, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado, and Christian and Ryan, who he shares with ex-wife Dayanara Torres.

Marc has remained on good terms with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez

While Marc tends to keep his family life out of the public eye, he recently shared a sweet tribute to daughter Emme after she joined her mum on stage at the Super Bowl halftime show in February. The I Need to Know hitmaker was in the audience at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to watch the pre-teen perform, and posted a picture of her singing on Instagram after the show. "Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my [heart] and I am forever yours," he wrote alongside the snapshot. He also shared a picture of himself with J-Lo and Emme at her school concert in December, writing: "Nothing but love between us," in the caption.

Marc previously opened up about balancing his busy work life with seeing his children. "I try to make the effort to see all my kids during breaks as much as possible. Thank god all my children know that their father doesn't have the 9 to 5 grind… They understand that my work takes me away from home for long periods of time," he told People en Español. Before the lockdown, the dad-of-six was in the middle of his world tour, which has currently been postponed due to the global pandemic.

