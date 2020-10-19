Angelina Jolie often keeps her family life out of the spotlight, but in the summer, the Hollywood star opened up about her experience during lockdown in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

In the interview, the Maleficent star revealed that during quarantine, her youngest daughter Vivienne's beloved pet bunny had died.

The mother-of-six said: "Like most parents, I focus on staying calm so my children don't feel anxiety from me on top of all they are worrying about. I put all my energy into them.

"During the lockdown, Vivienne's bunny passed away during a surgery, and we adopted two sweet little ones who are disabled."

Discussing how the new additions to the family have helped, she continued: "They need to be in pairs. They are so gentle and it has helped to focus on their care with her at this time and on the dogs, and snakes and lizard."

Angelina Jolie revealed her daughter Vivienne's bunny died during lockdown

The award-winning actress has been spending the pandemic at home in Los Angeles with her six children, Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, and just like every other parent, she's been struggling with homeschooling.

Opening up about the experience in her column for Time magazine in April, she wrote: "We're all locked in, we're doing all right… Well, the two things that affect children from my view the most being out of school is of course, education, and the challenges of education."

The Hollywood star shares her children with ex-husband Brad Pitt

The Girl, Interrupted actress continued: "I know parents across the country are challenged with homeschool and maybe that's more a challenge for the parents than the children."

The Hollywood star also opened up about her close relationship with her children and how she has learned that it's okay not to be perfect.

"Now, in the midst of this pandemic, I think of all the mothers and fathers with children at home. All hoping they can do everything right, answer all needs, and stay calm and positive. One thing that has helped me is to know that's impossible," she penned.

The Hollywood star is a doting mum

The award-winning actress shares her six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, who lives nearby.

During the pandemic, the kids have been spending their time between their mum and dad's houses.

There is no doubt that the Jolie-Pitt children are keeping themselves occupied while staying at home too.

All of Angelina's children are learning languages

Angelina has previously opened up about her children's interests and revealed that they all enjoy learning languages.

During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, she said: "All the kids are learning different languages. I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

