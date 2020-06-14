David Schwimmer's daughter is growing up fast! The Friends star is a doting dad to nine-year-old Cleo, who he shares with ex-wife Zoe Buckman, and over the weekend, the little girl had the ultimate lockdown haircut after asking for her mum to shave off her hair. Taking to Instagram to share photos of Cleo's new look, Zoe wrote a heartfelt tribute to her daughter, praising the next generation for knowing exactly what they want. She wrote: "The world is saying 'bun it down and rebuild' and the babies are listening. I see how kids today challenge norms and standards in a way that we didn’t, and that, amongst other things, gives me hope! One [love]." Zoe's followers were quick to comment on Cleo's new look, with Paloma Faith writing: "She looks amazing," while another wrote: "She looks so beautiful and just like daddy by the way." A third commented:" Baby rock star."

David Schwimmer's daughter Cleo shaved her hair during lockdown

Although Zoe and David are no longer together, the pair have remained the best of friends, and co-parent their daughter in New York. At the beginning of the month, they joined one of the many Black Lives Matter protests in the city. David shared a photo on Instagram of the pair holding flowers among the crowds, and wrote a lengthy message about the importance of taking an active stand against racism, especially to lead by example to his little girl, and to help demand a better future for all children.

Zoe Buckman paid a powerful tribute to her daughter

The Ross Geller star wrote: "Yesterday at the Protest & Vigil, downtown NY. We're no longer a couple, but @zoebuckman and I are parents of a nine-year-old, and fellow advocates for social justice and reform. We marched in honour of the countless black lives lost to racial violence; to oppose the institutional racism and systemic bias against marginilised communities; to show our love for, and solidarity with, our family members, colleagues and friends of colour; because we are angry and appalled by the shocking indifference of our President; and to demand a better future for our children. ALL of our children. It is not enough to be opposed to racism. We must be actively opposed to it."

Zoe and David have remained great friends since their divorce

Zoe also shared pictures of the pair from the protest on her Instagram account, alongside the caption: "No justice: no peace. (It was painful powerful beautiful. Everyone wore a mask. I love you NYC.) These are our streets. Keep showing up. It’s happening. Black Lives Matter. With my comrade and co-parent @_schwim_."

