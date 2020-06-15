Anton du Beke has delighted fans after sharing an update on his son George, who was taken into hospital for a last-minute operation last week. Taking to his Twitter page on Monday, the Strictly Come Dancing professional confirmed his online fitness classes have restarted after he was forced to cancel them. "Morning my loves, thank you all so much for your kind messages about George - delighted to say all's well and he's in fine fettle," he tweeted. "Apologies again for the class cancellations last week - let's get back on track... Choreo Combo at 11am!"

Fans rushed to react to the happy news, with one writing: "Great to hear George is doing well. No need for apologies, your family come first, we will always be here for you." On Friday, Anton - who hosts daily classes - apologised to his fans for cancelling the sessions last-minute. "So sorry my loves, I won't be able to take today's classes as little George has had an operation and a short stay in hospital," he explained. "But don't worry, he's all ok now!" Thanking NHS staff for their care, the pro dancer added: "A huge thank you to all the brilliant @NHS doctors and nurses for looking after us - you're all simply amazing. Anton XX." It is not yet known what has happened to little George, but the toddler is being monitored in hospital.

The Strictly star seen with three-year-old George and Henrietta

Anton and wife Hannah Summers welcomed George and his twin sister Henrietta in 2017. The popular dancer rarely speaks about his family life, but in April he joined Steph McGovern on her new show and revealed that he was enjoying being on lockdown because he was spending quality time with his wife and their twins. "We've just had a third birthday two days ago, the twins are three, we had a party and it has been lovely. We're also trying to potty train them, trying to get them out of their nappies, and Henrietta is a little bit better at it than George. I think that is normal, boys usually take a little bit longer. Might as well get them into little pants and knickers at this stage, we have nothing better to do," he joked.

Anton added: "It's the best time. You're always so busy, you're always off so this time has been wonderful because we are just together. Hannah, me and the babies, we are just together and having the best time. This has just been beautiful, I am loving every second of just spending time with them and being with them and being all together and doing stuff."