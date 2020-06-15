Alex Jones shares glimpse into fun day out with family at one of their 'favourite places' The One Show host is a doting mum to two young sons

With lockdown restrictions now easing, Alex Jones made sure she made the most of her weekend by enjoying a lovely day out in London with her husband Charlie Thomson and their two young sons Teddy and Kit. Taking to her Instagram Stories to share gorgeous photos, the One Show host revealed she took her loved ones to Kew Gardens for the "first time in a long time". Alongside one snap, Alex gushed: "Back at one of our favourite places today for the first time in a long time and it felt to so nice."

Alex Jones and her family headed to Kew Gardens on Sunday

The 43-year-old then posted pictures of one-year-old Kit and three-year-old Teddy playing with a rugby ball with their dad. "My little dinky doughnut," wrote the doting mum next to a photo of her youngest child. The family day out comes shortly after Alex shared footage on Instagram of her little boy taking his very first steps in the garden.

The One Show host is a doting mum to two sons

During the ongoing lockdown, Alex has been busy balancing her busy TV career with being a mum to her two young children. Last month, the TV star and her husband celebrated Kit's first birthday at home. "The first year has disappeared in a blink of an eye and our little Kit is one," Alex wrote in a touching message. "This photograph feels like yesterday and like lots of parents I'm anxious that time is moving so fast, but getting to know this gentle soul has been incredible whilst watching Teddy become a big brother too.

Another photo shared on Alex's Instagram page

"It's not the first birthday party we planned obviously and both sets of grandparents were hugely missed, but aren’t we lucky to have all these different ways of communicating which means nobody completely misses the big moments. Penblwydd hapus cariad. Happy birthday Kit Kat. We'll celebrate again on the other side."

