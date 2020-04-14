Anton du Beke melted hearts on Tuesday evening after sharing the sweetest photo of his daughter Henrietta keeping him company during his home workout. The Strictly Come Dancing star took to Instagram to post the cute picture, which saw the star mid-press-up while his daughter balanced on his back. In the caption, Anton wrote: "I found myself a little helper whilst doing a press-up! Workout fun at 3pm everyday on YouTube with Fit at 50." Fans adored seeing a glimpse into the dancer's family life, with one commenting: "Aw this is so adorable," while another wrote: "Aww so nice to see Daddy du Beke." A third added: "Your daughter is so cute Anton. Lovely picture."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Anton du Beke gets emotional talking about his twins

Strictly star Anton du Beke was joined by daughter Henrietta during his morning workout

The professional dancer and wife Hannah Summers are doting parents three-year-old twins Henrietta and George, who they welcomed in March 2017 after a grueling IVF journey. The 53-year-old opened up about their path to parenthood during an appearance on Loose Women in January, and was overcome with emotion after a clip of the twins dancing was shown to the audience. The Strictly finalist and Hannah, who was diagnosed with endometriosis in her early twenties, decided together that IVF was their only option to have children. "We went to the clinic and discussed it. And we made the decision 'This is what we're going to do' and we were absolutely determined," he explained to the panel. "You go along and of course, the process is remarkable. I take my hat off … to Hannah and women, in general, doing this. It's an incredible thing. The pay-off is so great, of course."

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker reveals sad news during coronavirus lockdown

Anton is a doting dad to twins George and Henrietta

READ: Holly Willoughby shares photo of daughter Belle's incredible ice cream birthday cake

Hannah and Anton reportedly met at a golf club in 2011 and dated for six years before they wed. In November 2016, Anton posted an adorable picture announcing that they were expecting twins on Instagram. The picture, which included a top hat and tiny dancing shoes, wrote: "We hear the 'tippety-tap' of tiny feet!" with Anton captioning the post: "Hannah and I are delighted to announce that we are expecting twins in the spring. We are over the moon!" That same year, the couple were said to have married in secret, after Hannah was spotted wearing a wedding band at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.