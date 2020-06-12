Anton du Beke has told his followers that his three-year-old son George has been taken to hospital for an operation. Taking to Twitter on Friday morning, the Strictly Come Dancing star apologised as he was forced to cancel his online dance fitness class last minute. "So sorry my loves, I won't be able to take today's classes as little George has had an operation and a short stay in hospital," he tweeted. "But don't worry, he's all ok now!"

Thanking NHS staff for their care, the pro dancer added: "A huge thank you to all the brilliant @NHS doctors and nurses for looking after us - you're all simply amazing. Anton XX." It is not yet known that has happened to little George, but the toddler is being monitored in hospital.

Fans were quick to send their well wishes to Anton and his family, with one writing: "Oh Anton, so sorry to hear little George has been in hospital, but very glad he's ok. Much love and virtual hugs. Xx." Another remarked: "Sending George and you all so much love." A third post read: "Oh bless. Sending love and best wishes to baby George for a full and speedy recovery. Thinking of you all."

Anton and wife Hannah Summers welcomed George and his twin sister Henrietta in 2017. Meanwhile, the popular dancer rarely speaks about his family life, but in April he joined Steph McGovern on her new show and revealed that he was enjoying being on lockdown because he was spending quality time with his wife and their twins. "We've just had a third birthday two days ago, the twins are three, we had a party and it has been lovely. We're also trying to potty train them, trying to get them out of their nappies, and Henrietta is a little bit better at it than George. I think that is normal, boys usually take a little bit longer. Might as well get them into little pants and knickers at this stage, we have nothing better to do," he joked.

Anton added: "It's the best time. You're always so busy, you're always off so this time has been wonderful because we are just together. Hannah, me and the babies, we are just together and having the best time. This has just been beautiful, I am loving every second of just spending time with them and being with them and being all together and doing stuff."

