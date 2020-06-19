Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova treated to the ultimate surprise by her fiancé The Strictly dancer celebrated her 30th birthday again!

Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova was in for a treat on Thursday after her beloved fiancé Matija Skarabot threw her the ultimate surprise birthday party. Taking to her Instagram page to share a video of her priceless reaction, the professional dancer told her followers that she actually turned 30 last year, and was unable to celebrate her milestone birthday without her loved ones with her.

"Late 30th birthday surprise party," she wrote. "What a night still taking it all in and trying to understand how you made it happen? First of all a huge thank you to my fiancé @matija for doing it, I have no idea HOW."

Clearly emotional from the lovely gesture, Nadiya explained: "I never had a surprise birthday party and last year I really wanted to celebrate my 30th with my friends and people I love (but it wasn’t possible)."

"Last night you all made it happen, it was far beyond everything I could ever imaging," she added. "Thank you to each and every one of you, thank you for changing your plans/vacations, coming from everywhere in Slovenia and Belguim in the middle of the week.

"I couldn't dream of a better birthday surprise party! There is not enough words to express my emotions. I’m so thankful to have people like you guys in my life. And it means the world to me. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. I still can’t believe it #loveyouall."

The couple share one daughter together

Upon seeing the video, Nadiya's Strictly friends rushed to share their excitement - with Janette Manrara adding: "Oh wow. This is AMAZING!" Giada Lini remarked: "Ohh so lovelyyyy happy birthday." Former Strictly contestant Michael Vaughan added: "Happy birthday partner."

Nadiya and her fiancè Matija, who plays for Gorica, are parents to their four-year-old daughter Mila. The couple rarely post pictures of each other. But earlier this week, the dancer shared a rare family picture as they toasted her daughter's birthday. "Happy birthday to our precious daughter. You give us a thousand reasons to smile every day... always remember how much you are loved," she wrote alongside a picture of her giving Mila a kiss on the lips whilst Matija smiled at the camera.