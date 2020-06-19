James Jordan reveals parenting struggle with wife Ola in cute video

Like any new parent, James Jordan is documenting everything in his daughter Ella's life - including her wakeup calls in the middle of the night. Taking to his Instagram Stories in the early hours of Friday morning, the Dancing on Ice star shared a video of his wife Ola rocking their little girl to sleep.

"So we have been up for an hour," James told his followers. "Anyone else up? Or is it just us?" He also added the words: "How our lives have changed, we just wanna sleep." [sic] The agonising clip was posted at 4.36am.

The dancer and his fellow pro wife Ola, who have previously spoken of their difficult three-year battle to conceive, became first-time parents to baby Ella when she arrived into the world on 27 February 2020.

In April, the couple were forced to rush baby Ella into A&E after growing concerned when she was struggling to breathe. "She's okay now, she's good, but we had a bit of drama last night," Ola told HELLO! at the time. "We had to go on a trip to hospital. I don't know where to start."

They were sent home with their daughter, and were give anti-reflux medication to help little Ella out. "It's obviously great that it's not anything more serious but it's something that we want to talk about because, as new parents, our hearts were skipping a beat yesterday," said James. Reflux is the acid in the stomach that comes back up and it can cause a burning sensation. It feels like it's being stuck in her throat and it can cause more saliva. So if she's lying on her back it can feel like she's drowning. It's quite terrifying seeing her like that."

Baby Ella was born in February

Their sleep loss comes shortly after the couple opened up to HELLO! about the sadness Ola feels because her parents are yet to meet their granddaughter.

"Ella hasn't really seen many people, and my dad cried the other day, he said he just wanted to hold her," Ola explained. "I was FaceTiming my mum and dad and Ella was watching the phone. My dad was making all of these noises and speaking to her, and she was really smiling and moving and my poor dad just bursts into tears!"

James with his baby girl

"Your mum was laughing at him," James added. "But at the end of the day, we wouldn't want to put them at risk on a plane." Ola agreed, saying: "The thing is, I don't know when it would be safe for them. I don't want to put them at risk. Even if everyone starts flying tomorrow, I'd still want them to wait."

Meanwhile, during the coronavirus pandemic, both James and Ola have been self-isolating at their home in Kent. They have been giving fans lovely tours of their incredible property, which also features a hot tub and walk-in wardrobe as well as a garden with impressive views and plenty of space for their growing family.