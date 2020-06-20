Strictly's Lisa Armstrong reveals dreams for future The star has been working as head of makeup and hair on Strictly for seasons

Lisa Armstrong is a successful makeup artist who has worked on hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing for 12 seasons, was recently a guest judge on BBC Three's Glow Up and has even won accolades for her incredible craft.

The 43-year-old, however, seems to want to achieve one more thing in the future, and that's to have her own TV show on makeovers.

Lisa was praised for her role as guest judge on BBC Three's Glow Up

Responding to a fan that told her she should do her own TV show on makeovers after being "assertive and confident" in the latest episode of Glow Up, which is presented by Stacey Dooley, Lisa wrote: "Would love to."

Whilst that dream might be a little further away, one thing she can't wait to do immediately is reunite with her Strictly gang.

Messaging colleague Theresa Hewlett, who works in the show's costume department, Lisa said on Twitter: "I can't wait to get back and see you all!!"

The MUA recently opened up about her job as head of makeup and hair on Strictly, detailing her gruelling schedule once the Saturday live show kicks off, revealing she is often on set for 15 hours!

The MUA has been working on Strictly for 12 seasons

"On a Saturday, we start at 8:30am and wrap at 11.30pm. During the day, the celebs and their partners are constantly rehearsing and whizzing around the dance floor: the rollers are flying out, the lip-gloss is getting smudged and the eyelashes are hanging off," Lisa told the Royal Television Society.

"Dancers, especially the boys, sweat like you wouldn’t believe," the 43-year-old added. "The team is constantly on the go. We do the live show and then, after a break, record the results show. And then we’re back in the make-up room to clean everything ready for the following week."

And considering the intricate makeup looks and costume changes that take place, Lisa's team is smaller than you might think. "Myself, five make-up artists, a hair supervisor, five hairdressers and four assistants – although, as we lose celebs during the series, the team slims down," she added.