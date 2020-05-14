Lisa Armstrong posts heartbreaking tribute on the first anniversary of her dad's death The Strictly makeup artist shared a photo of her dad

Lisa Armstrong has posted an emotional tribute to her dad, Derek, on the first anniversary of his death. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist shared a throwback photo of her father and said: "I can't believe one year has passed, it still seems so unreal..." Derek, who was 71, passed away after losing his battle with cancer. He was believed to have been diagnosed in 2018, but the celebrity MUA has never publicly spoken about her father's illness.

Lisa Armstrong shared this throwback photo as a tribute to her dad Derek

"Not a day goes by that I don't miss you, your smile, your laugh, encouragement and most of all your love," she added. "Will always be daddy's girl... My heart broke this day last year.... RIP... MY DAD MY HERO."

Her followers were quick to message Lisa to offer their words of support, with one writing: "I'm feeling your pain. My dad passed away at the beginning of March it's the hardest thing I've been through. #imadaddysgirl." Another remarked: "So very hard, focus on the wonderful years you had with him xx." A third person said: "Isn't it so hard to lose our daddy, sending a big hug! Treasure the memories x."

In March, Lisa paid another tribute to her late father as she marked the ten-month anniversary of his death. "Still feels so unreal... #10months #loveyousomuch xxx," the ex-wife of Ant McPartlin wrote. Lisa has had the best support in the past - she had her mum, Linda, to lean on during the difficult few months, and the pair spent New Year's Eve together. Sharing a snap of herself looking glamorous in a ruffled red blouse and sparkly eye shadow, Lisa wrote: "Happy New Year everyone from us.... @lindaarmstrong6220. May all your wishes and dreams come true for the most amazing 2020."

