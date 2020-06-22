Lorraine Kelly shares heartfelt message as her father remains in hospital The GMB star's dad John was taken to hospital last month

Lorraine Kelly has paid a heartfelt tribute to her beloved dad John in honour of Father's Day. Revealing that her dad is still ill in hospital, the 60-year-old shared a never-before-seen throwback picture from when she was a baby to mark the special occasion.

"Happy Father's Day to my dad," she wrote. "Just 18 years old in this photo. Grafted all his days and now in being looked after in Hairmres hospital. Thanks to all staff there for taking care of him." She added: "Hopefully he will be out soon and back home. Haven't seen him and my mum since his birthday in early March. Like so many families forced apart by COVID-19. Xxxx."

Matt Baker was quick to respond with: "Sending love [red love heart emojis]." Eamonn Holmes also added a series of clapping hands emojis. One fan remarked: "Hope your father recovers soon Lorraine. I miss mine every day xxx." A second follower stated: "Lovely picture, hope your dad is home with your mum soon."

Last month, Lorraine's 79-year-old father fell ill with a non-coronavirus related condition and had to be admitted for treatment. But due to lockdown restrictions, the TV presenter has been unable to travel from her home in Buckinghamshire to visit him in Scotland.

The TV presenter shared this throwback snap of herself and her dad John

She recently paid tribute to NHS staff, who are looking after her father. "I would just like to say my own thanks to all the staff at Hairmyres Hospital, especially in Ward 13 where they are looking after my dad," she said on GMB. "Thank you for your patience and all of your hard work and everything you do. It's much, much appreciated."

