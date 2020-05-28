Lorraine Kelly made a rare comment about her husband Steve Smith's wellbeing on Thursday, admitting he finally has an excuse to leave the house – and he couldn't be happier. Speaking on Instagram Live with HELLO! magazine's editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon, Lorraine revealed that Steve is ecstatic he can play golf again after being "confined" to their family home. Sharing an insight into how he has been keeping busy, the 60-year-old said: "My husband is brilliant, he does a lot of gardening and all of those jobs that you leave. He's been keeping really busy and now he's so happy you can now play golf with one other person. He's been sort of confined and not really able to get out but he's so happy about (golf)."

While Steve is now no doubt making the most of his trips to the golf course, Lorraine at least has her daughter Rosie to keep her company. Earlier this month, the 24-year-old returned home after living in Singapore for the last two years to pursue a career in public relations. Discussing how great it's been to have her daughter home, Lorraine said: "It's been fantastic. I mean I was obviously worried about her but to be honest, Singapore has handled (coronavirus) really well. You go into shops in Singapore and you get scanned and get your temperature taken."

Lorraine's husband Steve is excited to get back on the golf course

She added: "It was actually very difficult for her to get a flight back. She was always coming back at this time, that was the plan, but she couldn't get a flight. Eventually, there was a flight leaving and there were only 15 people on this big airbus. What she couldn't understand was when she landed at Heathrow there were no checks! She decided on her own to self-isolate, she went to a little flat and self-isolated for two weeks. She was really worried that she might have caught something on the plane and then give it to us or anyone else."

Lorraine and Rosie have been enjoying spending quality time together since her return, with Rosie even teaching her mum to cook and the pair indulging in some home spa treatments.

