Eamonn Holmes may not have been able to celebrate Father's Day with all of his children, but his loved ones certainly made sure he was not forgotten on Sunday. Taking to his Instagram page, the This Morning presenter shared a heartwarming video, in which he gave fans an insight into the special way he marked the day.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes shares rare photo of daughter Rebecca on 29th birthday

The 60-year-old, who is a doting dad to four children, proudly showed off the amazing gifts he received as he declared, "they know me so well." In the short clip, Eamonn revealed he was given an amazing print of Jonny Cash, a hilarious football card and a gorgeous portrait by artist Fanny Gough. "I hope your Father's Day went well too," he wrote in the caption.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the amazing gifts Eamonn Holmes received from his kids

In the video, Eamonn explained: "I just wanted to share with you some of the things that came my way today, on this very special day. The kids know me well and they got me some very tasteful things – pictures played a big part.

MORE: Rachel Riley shares gorgeous photo of Pasha Kovalev for this special reason

"Here's Jonny Cash walking the line, lovely print. So they know me well with that one. My eldest son, who wrote this, this reads back to front. It says, 'Dad, I was going to get you a present but the Premier League is back. You're welcome.' That just sums me up, they know me very, very well."

The presenter with his eldest and youngest sons, Declan and Jack

"And if that wasn't good enough, this then got translated by an artist, Fanny Gough," he added. "Check her out on Twitter… I got aftershaves, shampoos and shower gels, I have been very loved. To all you dads out there, well done, keep doing it. Everyone can be a father but not everyone can be a dad, I salute you."

Eamonn is a loving dad to Declan, 31, Rebecca, 29, and Niall, 27, from his first marriage to Gabrielle Holmes. He also shares son, Jack, 18, with his wife Ruth Langsford.

Which celebrity has the highest net worth? Take the quiz...