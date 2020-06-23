It's an incredibly exciting time for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who are counting down the weeks before their baby's arrival. And this week, the American Idol judge opened up about her pregnancy in an interview on Mix 104.1'S Karson & Kennedy.

During the chat, Katy was asked about baby names and revealed that she and Orlando have deliberately not looked at any monikers as they are waiting to meet their daughter before deciding. "We have yet to decide specifically on her name because I think we've got options and she'll tell us… I'll look at her and go, 'Oh yeah, yeah, you are her. You are that,'" she said.

During the chat, Katy also admitted to feeling a mixture of emotions during her pregnancy in lockdown, from depressed to overjoyed. "I've been overwhelmed, I've been anxious, I've been happy, I've been overjoyed, I've been depressed – I've been all of it," she said. "The world is just a wild time, and it's a wild time to bring life into the world. I mean, people were already having those kinds of conversations years ago, where it's like, 'Man, the world feels a little uncertain.' And now, it really feels shaky boots."

Katy also opened up about Orlando's excitement at becoming a dad to a daughter. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is already a father to nine-year-old son Flynn, from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr, and the actor can't wait to do it all again. "I think he's really excited for a little girl. They say that little girls are, you know, daddy's little girl. That's how it's going to be. We'll see," she said.

On Father's Day, Orlando made a sweet reference to his unborn daughter in a tribute message to his dad on Instagram. The Lord of the Rings star shared a photo of them together, and wrote alongside it: "You’ve taught me wisdom, kindness & compassion and what it means to be someone people can depend on. Lessons I will continue to do my best to share with my boy and the lil girl to come, I love you. Happy Father’s Day."

During the pandemic, Katy has opened up about the difficulties she's experiencing being pregnant while in lockdown and admitted to feeling emotional a lot of the time. Talking to Capital Breakfast ahead of starring in The Best of Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, the mum-to-be revealed when asked about whether she had swollen feet: "Yeah well my feet haven't gotten swollen yet but I cry, yes. I have put myself in my parked car outside my house many times and locked the doors." Host Roman Kemp then asked the star: "What, you just sit in the locked car?" to which she replied: "Yeah I do because I need my space, Roman."

