Elizabeth Hurley has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her ex Steve Bing, with whom she shares her 18-year-old son Damian. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, just hours after the sad news was announced, the actress posted a series of throwback pictures with the late film producer as she expressed her sadness.

"I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us," she wrote. "It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter."

Elizabeth, 55, concluded her message: "In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son's 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages."

The former couple's son Damian also penned a heartfelt message, writing: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. I'm trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness." He added: "This is a very strange and confusing time and I'm immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."

Steve has passed away at the age of 55

Steve, a film producer and the co-writer of Kangaroo Jack, passed away at the age of 55. According to TMZ, the American businessman died after falling from an apartment building. His publicist Michelle Bega confirmed the news, telling Sky News that she was "overwhelmed trying to process this unbelievable and sad event".

Elizabeth dated Steve in 2001 and their son was born one year later. The late producer is also survived by daughter Kira Bonder, who he had with former pro tennis star Lisa Bonder.

