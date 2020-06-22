Angelina Jolie has opened up about her family life in a new interview with Vogue India, where she reflected on her breakup with Brad Pitt, and the impact growing up in the public eye has had on her children. The star revealed: "The children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people." The humanitarian also spoke about the reason she separated from Brad: "I separated for the wellbeing of my family. it was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing."

Angelina Jolie opened up about her children's experience with the media

The Girl, Interrupted actress is currently isolating with her six kids in LA. The star is a doting mum to Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 11-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox. During the lockdown, the family adopted two pet rabbits to cheer Vivienne up after her bunny passed away in surgery.

Angelina told Harper's Bazaar: "During the lockdown, Vivienne's bunny passed away during a surgery, and we adopted two sweet little ones who are disabled. They need to be in pairs. They are so gentle and it has helped to focus on their care with her at this time. And on the dogs, and snake and lizard…"

The Hollywood star is a doting mum to her six children

The doting mum added: "Like most parents, I focus on staying calm so my children don’t feel anxiety from me on top of all they are worrying about. I put all my energy into them."

During the lockdown, the kids have been spending their time between their mum and dad's houses. There is no doubt that the children are keeping themselves occupied while staying at home too. Angelina has previously opened up about her children's interests and revealed that they all enjoy learning languages.

During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, she said: "All the kids are learning different languages. I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

