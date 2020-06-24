Fans think Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are back together after spotting new clue The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares three children with Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been spending a lot of time together during lockdown following the Talentless founder's separation from his girlfriend Sofia Richie. Fans are convinced that Kourtney and Scott have got back together, but the former couple are yet to speak out about this. However, they have been having a lot of fun playing up to the rumours on social media! Last week, the Poosh founder shared a photo of herself during a trip to a farm, wearing an oversized shirt that was believed to be Scott's. This only fuelled rumours, with many fans commenting about their on-off relationship.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were going to get married - but Kris Jenner stopped them

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The Kardashians in 60 seconds

This week, Scott playfully made reference to the speculation after Kourtney shared a new series of pictures on Instagram of her wearing another oversized shirt, simply writing: "Nice shirt," in the comments. This has made fans hopeful that they they are more than friends, with one wriitng: "Omg are you back together?" while another wrote: "You guys are too cute." A third added: "Please get back together!"

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are yet to speak out about their rumoured relationship

Kim Kardashian's older sister paid a sweet tribute to Scott on Father's Day too, sharing a photo of the pair of them with their three children, Mason, ten, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, alongside the caption: "Happy Father’s Day, thankful for you and these three special ones."

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shares glimpse inside stylish living room at home in Beverly Hills

Scott also joined Kourtney in Wyoming earlier in the month to celebrate North West's seventh birthday. Kourtney and Scott's parenting journey has been documented over the years on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and since their split they have been praised by their family for finding a good co-parenting system that works for them.

Kourtney paid a sweet tribute to Scott on Father's Day

The former couple previously opened up about this during a discussion on Poosh's website. Kourtney said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together. And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better… like what else could you want."

READ: Nicole Kidman embraces her natural curly hair in latest lockdown photo

On co-parenting during lockdown, Kourtney opened up about their system during an Instagram Live in April. She said: "I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses… I try to schedule my work on those days. I think it's even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house. They have their own dog over there. It's just a different vibe in the different houses."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.