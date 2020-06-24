Inside Jennifer Aniston's vibrant living room at home in Beverly Hills The Friends star has been isolating at her stunning property during the lockdown

Jennifer Aniston has delighted fans by sharing another glimpse inside her stunning property in Beverly Hills, where she has been isolating during the lockdown. The Friends actress took part in a Q&A with her co-star Lisa Kudrow this week on Variety's YouTube channel, which took place from their respective homes. The Rachel Green actress was sitting in her living room on a quirky armchair, in front of an intricate wall hanging featuring gold leaf embroidery. The star has also painted the spacious area blue, the perfect colour choice for a relaxing environment. Lisa, meanwhile, shared a look inside her own cream living room from her home, also in Beverly Hills.

During their interview together for Variety's Actors on Actors issue, Jennifer and Lisa reminisced about their time on Friends ahead of the much-anticipated reunion, which has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer told her co-star that she can't wait for it to happen, saying: "I cannot wait. It's also strange to think it would have been shot and already aired and it would be a little speck in our memory."

Jennifer Aniston has the most stylish living room inside her home

Jennifer and Lisa also admitted that they still don't know when the reunion will take place, with Lisa revealing: "What we do know, we can't say. I think we're meant to be surprised be some things."

The pair did confirm that they won't be in character during the one-off show, with Jennifer saying: "I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am. Well, we're all sort of little fragments of them. Not really, but yeah."

During the lockdown, Jennifer has also been enjoying watching some of the old Friends episodes, which are available to watch on streaming channels including Netflix and HBO Max. The star is isolating alone at her home with her beloved pet dogs, and has been keeping in regular contact with her friends and family on Zoom.

Fans can't wait for the upcoming Friends reunion

Over the weekend, Jennifer delighted fans after taking part in the viral gender face swap challenge, using photos of herself as Rachel, and revealing that her alter-ego was called Richard Green.

During the lockdown, Jennifer has also been keeping busy with household tasks. The Morning Show star recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's show via video link, where she told him that she had been occupying herself by organising her wardrobes, but that she was trying not to do it quickly as she didn't want to run out of things to do.

She also surprised the host after showing him a large painting of a frog that she had ordered after mistaking it for an art project that would occupy her time. "I guess I ordered something different from what I thought," she said. "I thought I had ordered paint by numbers, but what I actually ordered was the actual painting."

