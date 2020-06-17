Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were going to get married – but Kris Jenner stopped them Who remembers Kourtney and Scott's wedding that nearly happened in Las Vegas?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's relationship has been witnessed by fans from the very start. The former couple started dating just before the first season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007, and while they are no longer together, they have remained great friends, and share three children together. In series one of the hit reality show, which is currently available to watch on Netflix, the pair even wanted to get married, but momager Kris Jenner convinced her daughter to wait. While on a trip to Las Vegas, Scott asked Kourtney – who was 28 at the time: "Would you hate it if I asked you to marry me right now?" to which she replied: "Yes, I want to."

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were going to get married in Las Vegas at one point

However, when Kris found out about the plan, she wasn't happy. "They want to get married today? I am totally devastated," she said. Later in a scene with Kim Kardashian – who got married to her first husband Damon Thomas in Las Vegas when she was 19 – the mum-of-six expressed her concerns. "I feel really weird about this whole thing. She's rushing it a little bit," she said.

Kim agreed: "I understand the whole Vegas thing because I did it, but I was 19. She's 28. When you were 28, you had four kids." In the next scene, Kris talked to Kourtney about her reservations and convinced her that she should wait to get married so that she could have a ceremony with all her family and friends present, rather than in Las Vegas.

Scott and Kourtney share three children together

Kourtney's major life events have been featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, including the birth of her first child, Mason, now ten. The Poosh founder and Scott also share children Penelope, seven, and Reign, five. Last year, the mother-of-three made the decision to step back from her family's reality show to concentrate more on her children.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, which was being filmed for the hit show in November 2019, the lifestyle guru explained: "I just decided to spend more time as a mum and put more of my energy there. But I’m not saying goodbye. But I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room."

Kourtney and Scott's fans are currently hoping that the pair may get back together again after the reality star was pictured wearing her ex's shirt during a trip to the farm over the weekend. The pair are yet to speak out about the rumours, but are most certainly the best of friends!

