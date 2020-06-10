Scott Disick is a doting dad to three young children and on Wednesday, the reality star shared the sweetest photo of himself with son Reign, five, having fun in the garden at the Talentless founder's home in Calabasas. What's more, the little boy looked almost identical to his famous father in the picture. Earlier in the year, pictures of Scott as a little boy were shown during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and Reign could have passed as his twin! At the time, viewers commented on the pair's likeness, with many admitting that they had never seen the similarity before.

Scott Disick with son Reign in the garden during lockdown

As well as Reign, Scott shares Mason, ten, and seven-year-old Penelope with ex Kourtney Kardashian. While they are no longer together, the former couple have stayed good friends, and live near each other in Calabasas. During the lockdown, their kids have split their time between their mum and dad's homes, even enjoying time at Scott's beach house in Malibu. Kourtney and Scott previously opened up about their experiences co-parenting during a discussion on Poosh's website. The 41-year-old mother-of-three said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together. And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better … like what else could you want."

The reality star with oldest son Mason at his Malibu home

Scott has a close relationship with the rest of the Kardashian family, and last month, they threw him a socially-distanced party. Khloe Kardashian shared photos from the special occasion on Instagram, showing that guests included Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and her four children, Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi, and Kourtney. While there were no pictures of Scott's children at the event on social media, it is more than likely that they attended their dad's party. The family also surprised Scott with a personalised cake, which had a photo of him as a little boy on the top of the sponge.

While both Kourtney and Scott are in the public eye, the protective parents are cautious about sharing too much of their children's lives now that they are getting older, and have made the decision to limit their appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. During an appearance on The Real Daytime in 2019, Kourtney admitted that she's hoping that her children will do something different when they grow up, rather than following in their parents' footsteps. She said of them starting their own reality TV show: "If they want to do it, I think it's whatever their dreams are. I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping they're going to do."

