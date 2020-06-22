Scott Disick reveals how daughter Penelope made his weekend so special The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick had a lovely time with his family over the weekend as they celebrated Father's Day together. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was made to feel very special by his three children, Mason, ten, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, and shared the sweetest photo of himself with his daughter on Instagram at the end of the day. In the picture, the little girl was sleeping next to Scott, and he captioned it: "Day made." The Talentless founder shares his children with ex Kourtney Kardashian, who paid a public tribute to him on social media, thanking him for their children.

It's been a difficult time for Scott during lockdown following his separation from girlfriend Sofia Richie. The reality star has been supported by his ex and her family over the past few weeks and has been pictured spending quality time with them in Calabasas. Last month, the Kardashian/Jenners threw Scott a socially distanced birthday party, complete with a personalised birthday cake with a picture of the star as a child printed on it.

Scott Disick with daughter Penelope on Father's Day

Scott also joined Kourtney in Wyoming earlier in the month to celebrate North West's seventh birthday. Kourtney and Scott's parenting journey has been documented over the years on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and since their split they have been praised by their family for finding a good co-parenting system that works for them. The former couple previously opened up about this during a discussion on Poosh's website.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a sweet photo of Scott and their kids to mark Father's Day

Kourtney said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together. And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better… like what else could you want."

On co-parenting during lockdown, Kourtney opened up about their system during an Instagram Live in April. She said: "I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses… I try to schedule my work on those days. I think it's even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house. They have their own dog over there. It's just a different vibe in the different houses."

