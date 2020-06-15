Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have remained good friends since their separation and co-parent their three young children, Mason, Penelope and Reign. Over the weekend, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared the sweetest photo of her ex with their kids, which had been taken prior to the lockdown, to illustrate Father's Day gifts on her lifestyle website, Poosh. In the snapshot, Scott was pictured with Reign on his shoulders, while Mason and Penelope stood next to him. Last month, Kourtney and Scott even went on a staycation with their kids to Utah, which was a few days before the Talentless founder's birthday.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason decorates their garden during lockdown

Kourtney shared a sweet photo of Scott Disick and their three children

Scott hasn't just remained close to Kourtney, but the rest of the Kardashians too. The dad-of-three was treated to a birthday party with many members of the family when he returned from Utah. Photos from the event were posted on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram, including one of a bouncy castle in the garden for the children to play on, and an image of Scott's birthday cake, which featured an edible photo of the reality star as a little boy on top of the sponge. Kim Kardashian opened up about the party on Instagram over the weekend, admitting that while it was only family in attendance – so as to stick to the lockdown rules – she felt nervous being around other people after spending so much time in her home.

MORE: Johnny Depp shares glimpse inside home in LA during lockdown

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star with Mason, Penelope and Reign

During the lockdown, their kids have split their time between their mum and dad's homes, even enjoying time at Scott's beach house in Malibu. The doting mum recently spoke about their family's setup during an Instagram Live, saying: "I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses… I try to schedule my work on those days. I think it's even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house. They have their own dog over there. It's just a different vibe in the different houses."

READ: Inside Kelly Ripa's stunning holiday home - complete with ocean views

Kourtney and Scott previously opened up about their experiences co-parenting during a discussion on Poosh's website. The mother-of-three said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together. And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better … like what else could you want."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.