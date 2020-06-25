Kate Middleton's mum Carole's generous deliveries to ill neighbour during lockdown revealed The mother-of-three made sure she cared for her neighbour during lockdown

Carole Middleton has been self-isolating with her husband Michael and her son James and his fiancée Alizee Thevenet at the family's Bucklebury home, and despite not being seen in public for months, it seems Kate's mum has been quite active, lending a helping hand to those in need.

According to PEOPLE, the doting grandmother to Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte, as well as Pippa's son Arthur, secretly delivered homemade soup to a neighbour that had been battling coronavirus during the lockdown. In keeping with the guidelines, Carole left the soup on her neighbour's doorstep, to avoid contact.

READ: Why Carole and Pippa Middleton were once refused entry to Wimbledon's Royal Box

Carole Middleton has kept busy during lockdown, caring for those in need

That's not the only kind gesture the 60-year-old has made since March. Back in April it was revealed that the mother-of-three delivered goody bags from her company Party Pieces to her local hospital's children's ward. Carole no doubt put plenty of smiles on a lot of faces with her parcels filled with toys.

Sharing an image on her company's Instagram page of her unloading her car, Carole said: "Happy to help @nhsheroes with some toys for the children's ward." Royal fans were touched by Carole's thoughtful gifts, with one commenting: "This is just great. I love this family so much!" Another said: "What a wonderful thing to do." A third added: "I know my nursing friends are immensely appreciative of our local businesses helping them."

Carole and Michael have been spending quality time with James and Alizee, who were forced to postpone their May wedding due to the pandemic.

Last month, James Middleton gave a rare glimpse inside his parents' Bucklebury home

MORE: Carole Middleton shows support for daughter Kate's big royal project

Last month, their only son posted a video from his parents' house and gave fans a rare glimpse at their incredible garden.

The large outdoor space featured neatly trimmed hedges and flower displays, while a glimpse inside the family home showed bunting hanging on the wall and family photos on display, as well as what looks like a guest house.