Carole Middleton visits daughter Pippa and newborn baby boy at Chelsea home Pippa and husband James Matthews have not yet revealed their son's name

Carole Middleton played the doting grandmother on Friday as she was spotted visiting her daughter Pippa's house. Photos obtained by the Mail Online show Carole, 63, walking into Pippa's Chelsea home and picking up parcels that were left outside. Among them were some personalised baby gifts and a luxury hamper filled to the brim with goodies. Carole embraced the autumnal weather in a bold £220 red coat by Boden and black ankle boots.

Her daughter Pippa gave birth to her first child – a baby boy – on Monday, making Carole a grandmother for the fourth time. The Duchess of Cambridge is already a mum to Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and five-month-old Prince Louis.

Loading the player...

Pippa chose to deliver her son at the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital – the same private unit where Kate welcomed all three of her children. The fitness columnist and her husband James Matthews are reported to have left the hospital on Tuesday evening, using a side door to shun the spotlight. Just hours before, Pippa's younger brother James Middleton had been pictured visiting the new mum in hospital.

MORE: See how Meghan Markle's baby bump has grown month by month

Carole, pictured previously, is now a grandmother of four

It's not yet known whether Prince William and Kate have visited Pippa at home yet. There have been no sightings of the Duchess near Pippa's house, although she has been busy carrying out engagements at Kensington Palace. It'll only be matter of time before Kate meets her baby nephew and introduces her little ones to their new cousin.

MORE: Giovanni Pernice forced to deny he's been hit by Strictly curse

On Monday, Pippa's representative told HELLO!: "James and Pippa have had a baby boy. He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well." Kensington Palace also released a brief statement that read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.