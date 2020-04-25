The Duchess of Cambridge's mum Carole Middleton made a kind gesture to NHS Heroes on Saturday, delivering goody bags from her company Party Pieces to her local hospital's children's ward. Kate's mum no doubt put plenty of smiles on a lot of faces with her parcels filled with toys. Sharing an image on her company's Instagram page of her unloading her car, Carole said: "Happy to help @nhsheroes with some toys for the children's ward." Royal fans were touched by Carole's thoughtful gifts, with one commenting: "This is just great. I love this family so much!" Another said: "What a wonderful thing to do." A third added: "I know my nursing friends are immensely appreciative of our local businesses helping them."

Kate has been playing her own part in keeping the spirits of NHS and key workers up. While she may not be able to visit in person due to the coronavirus lockdown, the Duchess has found other ways to keep in touch with her patronages and other charities. As well as taking part in video calls with schools and organisations, Kate has been personally writing to some of her patronages, including Evelina London Children's Hospital.

The Duchess became patron of the hospital in 2018 and wrote to the institution, which is also treating COVID-19 patients. Kate said in her letter: "It is heartening to know you are still very much open for business and continuing to provide expert care to sick children despite the challenging circumstances. You are all truly inspirational and I know how much you will be there for these families, as you always have been.

"You are now facing the additional pressure of caring for adult Covid-19 patients, but it is a testament of your support and commitment to your patients that you are all pulling together to ensure they will have the best possible care. Whether working on the front line, or behind the scenes, you will be having to juggle these pressures and manage both your professional and personal lives. Please look after yourselves and each other and know the whole country is behind you."

