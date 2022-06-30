Why Pippa Middleton and mum Carole were once refused entry from Wimbledon's Royal Box Kate's younger sister and mother sat just outside of the VIP area

With family connections to the Duchess of Cambridge, it's no surprise that Pippa Middleton and her mum Carole are usually treated to VIP seats in the Royal Box or the players' box at Wimbledon.

However, the mother-daughter duo were once relegated to standard seats back in 2017 when they arrived too late for Andy Murray's match against Benoit Paire. Kate's younger sister and mother were pictured sitting separately, just outside of the players' box, which is usually reserved for athletes and their families, and VIP guests.

The change of seating plan didn't dampen Pippa and Carole's spirits, as the tennis lovers were pictured chatting and laughing after the match with a few of Pippa's friends.

In 2015, Lewis Hamilton lost his place in Wimbledon's Royal Box after falling foul of the strict dress code, which requires men to wear a jacket and tie.

Carole Middleton and daughter Pippa arrived late to a Wimbledon match in 2017

The Formula One champion, who wore a flowery shirt, was turned away from the men's singles final match owing to an "unfortunate misunderstanding regarding the dress code at Wimbledon," his spokesperson said.

Pippa's older sister Kate, 40, also previously revealed that she was once "banned" from Wimbledon. In 2013, the Duchess had to skip the men's singles final match when she was pregnant with Prince George. She asked her doctor if she could go but he told her "definitely not".

Kate's mum, pictured with Anna Wintour, sat just outside of the players' box

"I was very heavily pregnant with George so I wasn't able to turn up," Kate said in BBC documentary, Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon. "I wrote to [Andy Murray] afterwards saying sorry for not being there but huge congratulations."

Pippa was pictured sitting with a friend

