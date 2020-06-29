Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's daughter Teddy leaves fans speechless with her latest song The couple have previously opened up about Teddy's love for music

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have very talented children, and that was clear to see on Monday, as the proud mother-of-four shared a short video of her eldest daughter Teddy playing the piano in her husband's home music studio.

WATCH Teddy play her father's piano

Taking to Instagram, Ayda captioned the clip: "@robbiewilliams #makesmehappy AWxx." In the video, the seven-year-old can be seen sitting on the piano stool, wearing a colourful summer dress whilst barefoot and calmly playing a song.

"The future generation! Watch out!" one fan quickly commented, prompting Ayda to reply: "We shall see… but I love her passion for music."

"It literally looks like she's casually working on a new song in the studio, as if she's meant to do nothing else than exactly that... Proud parents I'm sure," another one commented. Ayda agreed, writing: "Bless you....that is the feeling I feel too when I see her working with such focus and love of what she is doing. Yes, very, very proud."

Teddy, 7, also has her own piano in her playroom

"She is soooo big," a third follower noted, to which Ayda said: "Getting bigger and bigger everyday." Robbie and Ayda have previously opened up about Teddy's love for music.

Earlier this month, on the latest episode of their (Staying) At Home With the Williamses podcast, the couple confessed that their daughter likes to "dance and make up songs".

Robbie and Ayda have previously said their daughter likes to write her own songs

On life during lockdown and how they keep their kids entertained, Ayda said: "What we have been doing with the kids to keep them entertained is lots of arts and crafts. Charlie in particular loves to paint and draw. They are into Thor right now, we are teaching them about Thor so we are making hammers... Teddy likes dancing and making up songs, so we have a piano in the playroom and she just plays and makes up songs and you sometimes sing with her," she told Robbie, who agreed.