Ayda Field reveals her big reason to celebrate as she thanks fans on Instagram Ayda has been married to Robbie Williams since 2010

Ayda Field is feeling very grateful. The 40-year-old took to Instagram at the weekend to share a heartfelt thanks with her fans after reaching a new milestone on the social media site. Loose Women star Ayda posted a striking photo showing her stood in a field of yellow and orange flowers holding aloft an umbrella. The picture has been captured from behind, with Ayda wearing a black and white summer dress with a cutaway back, and a wide-brimmed hat. She wrote: "Over 600k followers… WOW!! In a world that feels uncertain and times where we feel alone, I want to express my gratitude for the community we have created here. Sharing these moments in my life are a continued adventure and I thank you for your continued support, humour and love #undermyumbrella AW xx."

Ayda Field has celebrated her Instagram milestone with fans

Ayda, her husband Robbie Williams and their four children - Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, Coco, one, and baby Beau, two months - are self-isolating at their mansion in Los Angeles. The couple have given fans numerous glimpses inside their lockdown homelife, as well as sharing snapshots showcasing their beautiful residence. And the family have certainly been making the most of their outdoor space – including their swimming pool and tennis court.

One memorable snap showed Robbie and Ayda's three eldest children eating dinner in the garden. In the foreground of the photograph, a large, wooden outdoor table could be seen, around which her children sat. The couple's never-ending garden was also visible, as was an incredible view of downtown Los Angeles.

Just recently, Ayda took to social media to playfully mock her husband's driving skills as she showed the kids riding electric toy cars around their tennis court, using the white lines as driving lanes. One picture showed Charlie driving a sleek blue Tesla model with a personalised 'Chuck V' number plate, which his mother jokingly captioned: "Already a better driver than @robbiewilliams."