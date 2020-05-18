Robbie Williams's daughter had a very special surprise in store for her mum Ayda Field at the weekend. In celebration of Ayda's 41st birthday on Sunday, seven-year-old Teddy sang a sweet lullaby, accompanied on the guitar by her proud dad Robbie. Ayda shared a video of her daughter’s performance with her fans on Instagram, writing: "A very special quarantine birthday. Teddy decided to improvise with @robbiewilliams and sing me a lullaby to bed for my birthday. A quarantine birthday may be strange, but in some ways, it was the best one yet... #blessedwiththisfamilyofmine #purelove #thebestthingsinlifearefree."

It wasn't Ayda's only birthday serenade. Take That star Robbie, 46, sang a special rendition of Happy Birthday to his wife to mark the official start of her celebrations. "The clock has just struck midnight, and it's officially my birthday," the actress captioned the clip. "Thank you @robbiewilliams for being the first to wish me Happy Birthday in my very first quarantine birthday."

Robbie and Ayda are currently in lockdown in their beautiful Malibu mansion. The couple, who married in Los Angeles back in 2010, share four children: Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, one-year-old Coco and baby Beau, who was born in February. The couple have given fans numerous glimpses inside their lockdown homelife, as well as sharing snapshots showcasing their beautiful residence. And the family have certainly been making the most of their outdoor space – including their swimming pool and tennis court.

Just recently, Ayda took to social media to playfully mock her husband's driving skills as she showed the kids riding electric toy cars around their tennis court, using the white lines as driving lanes. One picture showed little Charlie driving a sleek blue Tesla model with a personalised 'Chuck V' number plate, which his mother jokingly captioned: "Already a better driver than @robbiewilliams."