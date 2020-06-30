Alexandra Burke certainly looks picture perfect in her latest Instagram post! The former X Factor winner, 31, has showed off her stunning physique whilst wearing tiny black cycling shorts and a matching sports bra – no doubt following a fitness session at home.

"Some melanin for your feed...," she simply wrote in the caption. Celebrity friends of the star rushed to post comments, with Keisha Buchanan writing: "Love!" Candice Brown remarked: "Oh you are just beautiful." Fleur East and Nadiya Bychkova added a string of eye heart and flame emojis.

WATCH: Home Sweet Home with Alexandra Burke

The sizzling photo comes shortly after Alexandra posted an emotional video on Instagram in which she opened up about her experience within the music industry as a black woman. In a video, entitled Speak Up - Speak Out, the singer detailed some of the racial discrimination she'd faced – including the moment she was told to bleach her skin after winning the X Factor in 2008.

"The music industry is such a funny little place. I love singing, I love what I do but if it wasn't for the love that I have for music I definitely wouldn't be in this industry," she explained.

The singer posted this snap on Instagram

"A few reasons are, when I won the X Factor I was told, 'Right, because you are black, you are going to have to work ten times harder than a white artist, because of the colour of your skin. You can't have braids, you can't have an afro, you can't have anything that basically is my identity, you have to have hair, for example, that appeals to white people so they can understand you better,'" she said, fighting back tears.

The pop star added: "That was so hard to digest. I was told to bleach my skin, and that was something I refused to do." As Alexandra became emotional, the former Strictly star continued to open up about the "microaggressions" she has experienced throughout the years including times she has been told to "smile more on Instagram because you come across aggressive".

Alexandra went on to open up about the abuse she received from trolls when she competed on Strictly Come Dancing after injuring herself. "How I got through it, now I look back and I have no idea, no idea," she said. "I don't even like thinking about that experience at all. But thankfully, my family and friends got me through it and the amazing fans that supported me."

