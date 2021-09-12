Alexandra Burke's £1.6million home is even plusher than we thought The Celebrity SAS star bought her house after earning her first million

Alexandra Burke was put through her paces while taking part in the gruelling challenges on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, but we imagine she was thrilled to return to her luxurious Hertfordshire home once filming had finished.

READ: 9 celebrities with hot tubs and paddling pools: From David and Victoria Beckham to Gemma Atkinson

Located in Hatfield, the seven-bedroom property boasts a home gym and large garden with a hot tub, offering plenty of space for Alexandra and her boyfriend, Irish footballer Darren Randolph.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebs homes before and after fame revealed

The X Factor winner, 32, purchased the house for £1.675million in 2011 after making her first million. She previously told the Financial Times that she didn't pay for it all in cash, and took out a mortgage so she could "completely renovate the place". Take a look at the glimpses Alexandra has shared inside...

Showing off her Christmas door decorations in 2020, Alexandra revealed her home is accessed via wooden doors with glass panels, while a porch area has a cupboard for storage.

PHOTOS: Ant Middleton's stylish Essex home is every family's dream

Inside, the spacious hallway boasts cream tiled floors, a wrought iron staircase and a large black-and-white portrait of herself.

The Joseph & The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat star shared a closer look at the split staircase over Christmas, which had been adorned with bright baubles and garlands. The stairs are black with stained glass windows in the bannisters.

MORE: The grandest celebrity hallways and staircases

Alexandra's bedroom features a cream and grey colour scheme, with patterned wallpaper and a sofa positioned at the end of her bed, which features a large leather headboard.

Alexandra Burke owns a £1.6million house in Hertfordshire

Alexandra's living room has cream walls and a cream velvet armchair next to the window, alongside a silver metal table. She has accessorised with a tropical print cushion, while an array of framed family photos are on display behind her.

Alexandra's home gym is equipped with a bench and Peloton bike

The singer also has a home gym which has been kitted out with a bench and weights and a Peloton bike.

RELATED: 17 epic celebrity home gyms we'd love during lockdown

The garden is spacious with a patio and steps leading down to the lawn

In the garden, there is a large patio area with steps leading down to the lawn, which is lined with lanterns for after dark. Alexandra even has a huge hot tub looking out across the garden, where she no doubt spent lots of time during the lockdown.

Alexandra has a hot tub in her garden

Speaking to HELLO! in 2017, Alexandra revealed that her favourite room in her house is one she recreated to look like her dream childhood bedroom, and unsurprisingly her nieces and nephews love it. "I've done a room in my house that looks like how I wanted it when I was a child. So I never ever got a dolls' house, so I brought a dolls' house - I recreated my childhood room," she said.

"I always had teddy bears, my mum always used to buy me teddy bears, so that room is full of teddy bears. It's the room where my nieces and nephews sleep because it's like the kiddie room. It's one of my favourite rooms in the house to just sit in and remember being a child."

RELATED: Celebrity SAS' Saira Khan's house is impossibly stylish

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.