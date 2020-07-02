Fleur East confirms exciting news after celebrating first wedding anniversary The X Factor star has landed a new venture!

Fleur East has announced some exciting news with her fans just days after celebrating her first wedding anniversary with her husband Marcel Badiane-Robin.

The 32-year-old, who found fame on The X Factor back in 2014, is set to launch a brand new podcast called The Reality of Reality TV. The Hits Radio Breakfast Show presenter will cosy up with fellow reality TV stars to revisit their best, worst and most real moments.

In this new podcast launching on 7 July, Fleur will host no holds barred conversations with some of our favourite on-screen heroes; from fellow X Factor finalists and Drag Race superstars to Big Brother legends and TOWIE favourites.

Speaking about the new podcast, Fleur said in a statement: "I did the X Factor twice, I'm a Celeb once and have always been a huge fan of reality TV shows. I always get asked how much of my experiences were real."

She added: "Even my family, who watch behind the scenes the whole way through still ask did that really happen. So, what is real? In this podcast I've loved swapping notes with other reality TV veterans in a bid to uncover the reality of reality TV."

The former X Factor star has a new podcast

Upcoming guests will include This Morning presenter and former Big Brother star Alison Hammond, RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne, Fleur's former judge campmate Harry Redknapp and TOWIE's Vas J Morgan.

The news comes shortly after Fleur and her husband Marcel toasted their first wedding anniversary in lockdown. The couple were together for ten years before tying the knot in June 2019 in Morocco.

In a recent issue of HELLO!, the singer revealed the romantic gift she presented to her long-time love, saying: "It was our paper anniversary, so I went with that theme and got Marcel a book of vouchers of things he can redeem from me – a massage, a cooked dinner and so on."

The singer found fame on the X Factor back in 2014

Looking back at their wedding, which was covered exclusively by HELLO!, was especially poignant for Fleur, who sadly lost her father Malcolm in March. "Gosh, we're so grateful," said Fleur. "He got to walk me up the aisle and we have all those amazing memories as a family, not just as a couple, so that's been comforting.

"The feelings still come in waves – I see something and it reminds me and I get upset. Then I'll see something that makes me smile, so it's ups and downs. His birthday was always around Father's Day, so everything is a reminder, constantly."

The Reality of Reality TV launches with its first episode on 7 July, and will be available every Tuesday from the Hits Radio website and all mainstream podcast providers.

