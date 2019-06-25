Gemma Atkinson's replacement revealed as star prepares to welcome first child What do you think?

There's not long to go until Gemma Atkinson welcomes her first child with Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez. And while she awaits the arrival, details of her replacement on Hits Radio Breakfast Show has been revealed - and it's Fleur East! The I'm A Celebrity star was unveiled as the new Breakfast Show host for national radio station, Hits Radio, on Tuesday morning. Broadcasting live from Manchester on weekday mornings, this move marks another exciting chapter in Fleur's life after she married her fashion designer partner, Marcel Badiane-Robin, in a wedding exclusively covered in HELLO!.

Fleur East will be taking over Gemma Atkinson's role

Fleur shot to fame as a finalist on The X Factor in 2014 before launching a music-career with huge debut single Sax, which garnered over 110 million streams on Spotify and 75 million plays on YouTube. She will be joined by fellow host Greg Burns and MTV presenter James Barr in the new line-up. Speaking ahead of the first show which launches on 12 July, Fleur said: "We're buzzing with excitement to launch this new show and be a morning companion for so many people around the UK. There will be early starts, but Breakfast Radio has the power to brighten up any morning, and we’re all about bringing that fun and positive energy."

Meanwhile, Gemma will be teaming up with Wes Butters to launch an exciting new Drivetime show in the New Year. In May, the pregnant star revealed that she is stepping down from her role on the Hits Radio Breakfast show because she will be in "no fit state" to handle the early mornings once she becomes a mother. Breaking the news on social media, the radio presenter shared a black and white photo of herself wearing a pair of headphones at work, which she captioned: "It's almost time for me to finish work for my maternity leave and take on my new role as being a mum! I'll be hanging up my headphones on Friday 7th June, but not for too long as I'll be returning to @hitsradiouk on a brand new drivetime show with the wonderful @wesbutters.

"I figured being woken up by a baby throughout the night will leave me in no fit state to wake you guys up at breakfast. So instead, I’ll be getting you all home from work weekdays with Wes 4pm - 7pm. Very much looking forward to our new show with lots of fun stuff to chat to you all about! In the meantime, it’s mum time. (Wish me luck on nappy duty and sleepless nights)."

