Andy Murray plays dress up with his daughters – and he looks so different!

Sir Andy Murray shared a hilarious photo on Instagram – and his fans think he's never looked better! The two-time Wimbledon champion, who will be celebrated on BBC's Andy Murray's Greatest Hits on Sunday, posed in the garden he shares with his family, smiling as he held out the sides of the blue, green, yellow and black kilt he was wearing. He also wore a grey T-shirt and a pretty turquoise crown, which made a dramatic change from his usual shorts and baseball cap.

The down-to-earth Scot captioned the picture: "When your daughters want to play dress up and say 'daddy put on your skirt!' I tried to explain it was a kilt not a skirt but they assured me it was definitely a skirt. [crying-laughing emoji] #kids #meninkilts #skirts." His followers were quick to compliment Andy on his unexpected new look, with one commenting: "Not sure why the debate is over the skirt lol. Your crown is amazing." Others added: "Absolutely stunning," "Very fetching," and: "I’m so impressed that the crown matches the tartan." Another fan, meanwhile, complimented the former US Open winner on his surroundings, writing: "Lovely garden."

Like the rest of the UK, Andy is in lockdown at the moment, and he's spending the time with his family in their beautiful Surrey residence. He married long-time girlfriend Kim Sears in 2015 after ten years together and they went on to welcome daughter Sophia the following year. Her younger sister Edie was born in 2017 and the couple also shares son Teddy, who was born last year.

The cancellation of Wimbledon this year due to the coronavirus pandemic was a blow to tennis fans and put hopes of Andy making a comeback on hold. But the 32-year-old has been keeping up his fans' spirits with a series of Instagram posts and challenges. Recently, he asked his followers to try to hit a tennis ball between themselves and a family member one hundred times, filming a rare video with Kim in order to demonstrate their skill at the task.

