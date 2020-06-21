Gordon Ramsay is a doting dad to five children and was celebrated by them all on Father's Day on Sunday. But the Hell's Kitchen star was particularly delighted – and surprised – by his gift from his youngest child, Oscar. The one-year-old (with a little help from his mum) had given his dad a hilarious card making reference to his fame, which read: "You're such a star and I'm your No. 1 fan… so can I have your autograph." Inside the card, was a picture of an empty cheque from the Bank of Dad." Gordon shared footage of himself showing the card on camera, saying: "Seriously, really?!" as he opened it up. The card also had the sweetest message inside, listing all the things Gordon does for Oscar, which include giving him chocolate buttons and putting him on his shoulders.

The one-year-old is doted on by Gordon and Tana Ramsay, as well as his older siblings, Megan, twins Holly and Jack, and Matilda. During the lockdown, the family have been isolating at their holiday home in Cornwall, which boasts incredible views of the ocean, as well as a huge garden.

Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar gave him the sweetest Father's Day card

While they are kept on their toes with their five kids, especially while in lockdown, Tana recently stunned her husband by revealing she would love to add another baby to their brood. The doting mum made the confession during a joint interview with her husband on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The Hell's Kitchen star had the funniest reaction to the inside of his Father's Day card

Kelly admitted she had "baby fever" when she saw Oscar – who had gatecrashed the interview – on-screen, telling Gordon: "Oh my gosh! Do not do this to me. I so want another child, and my husband is like, 'No! We have four!'" It was then that Tana appeared to say she felt the same as Kelly, telling the singer: "I want another one too and I've had five! It's crazy."

For now, the family have welcomed a four-legged friend, who they introduced to fans during lockdown. The celebrity chef shared a sweet video of his daughter Holly's new puppy, named Truffle, who has been settling in nicely with the Ramsays in Cornwall.

In the footage, Gordon asked Holly: "Oh my goodness me, Holly what is that?" as she lovingly cradled her new puppy. "This is Truffle!" she responded. "Hols, like we need another dog, that's our seventh dog," Gordon stated, before Holly snapped back: "He's mine, not yours!" Truffle joins Gordon's other beloved dogs Peanut, Bruno and Carlos.

