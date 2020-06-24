Gordon Ramsay returns to London with family after spending lockdown in Cornwall The celebrity chef also has a home in Los Angeles

Gordon Ramsay and his family have returned to London ahead of lockdown rules being relaxed in the next couple of weeks. The celebrity chef was pictured in London with his oldest daughter on Tuesday, soon after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that restaurants would be allowed to re-open on 4 July.

Gordon then confirmed on Wednesday that his Grosvenor Square restaurant Lucky Cat would be opening its doors on that date. The celebrity chef will no doubt be keen to get back to work, although he has clearly also enjoyed his time off, which he spent with his family at their country home in Cornwall.

Gordon and his wife Tana share five children: Meghan, 21, twins Holly and Jack, 20, Matilda, who goes by Tilly, 17, and one-year-old Oscar. The family normally splits their time between London and Los Angeles, but also enjoy their £4million seaside home in Daymer Bay, where they moved to at the end of March ahead of lockdown being enforced.

The star has reportedly raised some of his neighbours' hackles due to the fact that Cornwall isn't his primary residence, with a handful of locals setting up a Facebook group aimed at Gordon, which was pointedly named 'You shouldn't be here'. The Hell's Kitchen presenter was also spotted around the county rather than staying close to home, including during the strictest phase of lockdown.

Gordon held a star-studded launch for Lucky Cat in September 2019

The 53-year-old even posted photos to Instagram showing himself going for long-distance bike rides as part of the super-fit star's training for a charity ironman event! But Gordon also kept a sense of humour about his critics, recently sharing a screen showing he had competed against more than 2000 others in a virtual bike race, to which he added the tongue-in-cheek caption: "Relax neighbours. Don't get your knickers in a twist, it's all indoors."

