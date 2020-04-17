Andy Murray shares a rare glimpse inside his family garden at Surrey home His wife Kim Sears wasn't happy with him for using their sun loungers for a workout

Wimbledon may be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn't stopping Sir Andy Murray from keeping up his training regime at home. The tennis champion shared a look at how he was keeping fit in the garden of his home in Oxshott, Surrey, on Thursday – but admitted his wife Kim Sears wasn't happy with his use of their garden furniture.

Sharing a photo of himself weight training on Instagram Stories, Andy revealed he was using their sun loungers as lifting blocks. "Turned the sun loungers into lifting blocks… wife not happy," he captioned the photo on Instagram Stories.

Andy Murray used the sun loungers in his garden as lifting blocks

Andy was standing in between the two rattan sun loungers on the patio of the family home, using the cream cushions to rest his weights in between sets. It offered a rare look at the outside of his Surrey mansion, which has two sets of glass doors leading out from the living area into the garden.

The post comes a week after Andy joined forces with his wife Kim to play tennis in their back garden. "The 100 volley challenge," he wrote in the caption. "There was no fighting or bickering during the filming of this video." Then referencing Roger Federer and his wife Mirka, he added: "I think the last volley was aimed at my head though... enjoy. I can't be the only one who wants to see Rog and Mirka hitting a few balls together... #100volleychallenge #stayhome #tennisathome."

Kim and Andy Murray play tennis against each other in their garden

The couple stood on the lawn of their spacious garden, which is lined by hedges and trees allowing them plenty of privacy to spend time outside with their three children; Sophia, four, Edie, two, and five-month-old Teddy.

Andy and his family live in a £5million Surrey mansion, but are planning to move into a new five-bedroom property with a swimming pool, massage room, gym and tennis court, which is currently under construction. Sat on a 28-acre estate, it will also have a courtyard-style garage building to accommodate Andy's fleet of cars.

