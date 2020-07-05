Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg enjoy fun reunion as lockdown eases Looks like The Strictly Come Dancing stars had a great time!

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg shared a new milestone with their fans as lockdown rules eased this weekend. The couple met up with Joe's sister Zoe and her boyfriend, Alfie Deyes – and it looks like they had fun! Dianne posted a selfie of the group to her Instagram, and it showed her and Joe smiling in the foreground, with Zoe and Alfie cuddled together at the opposite end of a dining room table.

On the table between the two couples were different coloured dominoes, a jar of jam and a glass of water. Patio doors opening out to a lush garden and a comfortable-looking grey sofa could also be glimpsed in the background.

The pro dancer captioned the sweet picture: "Board games and scones, our super Saturday was fab how was yours? Did anybody get a haircut?" Former Strictly contestant Dr Ranj posted a heart-eyes emoji in response, while the show's co-host Tess Daly added two more.

The couple's other fans commented: "So pleased you guys got to see each other again," "Awwww I hope you’ve had a lovely lovely day xxxx," "Yasss the dream team is backkkk," and: "So glad you’ve had a nice day! [heart emoji]." Joe and Dianne have mostly spent lockdown holed up in the London flat they share but will no doubt have been delighted to spend time with his sister and her partner.

Dianne shared a sweet photo of the family reunion

The Sugg siblings, who both shot to fame as YouTube stars, are very close and even released a range of merchandise together back in 2016, called Sugg Life. Zoe and Alfie, who is also a successful vlogger, have been together since 2012 and share a home in Brighton.

Dianne and Joe, meanwhile, met when they were paired up on Strictly back in 2018 and started dating shortly after the series wrapped. The dancer moved in with her boyfriend the following year.

